7 policemen dismissed from service in robbery case in Varanasi

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 12-06-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 21:57 IST
Seven policemen, including the Station House Office (SHO) of the Bhelupur police station, who were under suspension in connection with a robbery of Rs 1.40 crore here, have been dismissed from service, officials said on Monday.

On the night of May 29, Rs 1.40 crore cash was looted from the office of a company located in the Bhelupur police station area. Two days later, Rs 92,94,600 was recovered from an abandoned car near Shankuldhara Pokhara, they said.

The investigation led by Deputy Commissioner of Police R S Gautam of Kashi Zone found the involvement of the accused policemen in the case, following which they were suspended and a detailed report was sent to the police headquarters, Additional Police Commissioner of Varanasi Santosh Kumar Singh said.

Finding the criminal involvement of police personnel in the case, SHO, Bhelupur, Inspector Ramakant Dubey, Sub-Inspectors Sushil Kumar and Mahesh Kumar, Inspector Utkarsh Chaturvedi, and Constables Mahendra Kumar Patel, Kapildev Pandey and Shivchandra were dismissed from service, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

