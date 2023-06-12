Two cousins electrocuted to death in Rajasthan's Tonk

Two cousins died due to electrocution while working at a farm in the Tonk district of Rajasthan on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Ahmedpura Chowki village when Dilkhush Meena (22) was cutting fodder for his cattle in the morning, Sadar SHO Ghanshyam Meena said.

As Dilkhush got electrocuted by a live wire of 11 KV line, his cousin Sonu Meena (19) rushed to save him but he too got electrocuted, the SHO said.

Sonu's father Mahavir Meena (45) and uncle Arjun Meena (50) were seriously injured while trying to save them and have been hospitalised, he added.

The deceased's family members alleged that the deaths occurred due to the negligence of the Electricity Board, the police said.

Based on their complaint, a case has been lodged against the Electricity Board under Sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, they added.

The bodies were handed over to their relatives after the post-mortem, the SHO said.

