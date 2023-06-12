Chhattisgarh: ED nabs steel firm staffer wanted in liquor scam during his mother's funeral

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday nabbed an employee of Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) in connection with the alleged Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam in Chhattisgarh during the funeral of his mother, a lawyer of the central agency said.

The central agency picked up Arvind Singh while he was performing the last rites of his mother in a cremation ground in Bhilai town, he said.

ED advocate Saurabh Pandey informed that Singh allegedly used to collect money from the liquor syndicate and was acting as a courier.

"Singh was called for recording his statement under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA)" Pandey said.

The ED had pasted a notice at Singh's Bhilai Zone-1 located house asking him to appear before the agency, he added.

On Monday, Singh reached Bhilai to perform the last rites of his mother when the ED took him into custody.

General Manager (Public Relations Department), Bhilai Steel Plant, Jacob Kurian informed that Singh was a senior yard master at the company and was on a sabbatical for the past three years.

His sabbatical ended on March 31 but he did not join duty, he said.

''We had sent notices but there was no reply from Arvind Singh's end'', Kurian said, adding very soon the company management will decide the further course of action.

In the case, the ED has already arrested four persons, including Raipur Mayor Aijaj Dhebar's brother Anwar Dhebar.

The money laundering case stems from an Income Tax department chargesheet filed earlier in connection with alleged tax evasion and irregularities in liquor trade in Chhattisgarh and some other states.

