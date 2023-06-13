Chhattisgarh: Four youths run over by truck in Korba

Four teenagers were killed when a truck ran over them in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night at Chaitma village on the under-construction Bilaspur-Surguja road on National Highway 130, said Avinabh Kant, station house officer (SHO) of Pali police station.

Two youths were standing on the roadside and two others were sitting on a parked motorcycle there, he said, adding that the four were friends.

The deceased were identified as Nitesh Kumar Patel, Yashwant Kumar Patel, Prakash Kumar Prajapati, all aged 17 years, and Nirmal Singh Tekam (16), natives of Chaitma village, he said.

The truck, belonging to a private company engaged in road construction on the route, hit the four boys leaving three of them dead on the spot. Another boy succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital, the SHO said.

While the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police have registered a case in this connection, he added.

