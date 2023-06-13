Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Four youths run over by truck in Korba

PTI | Korba | Updated: 13-06-2023 10:16 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 10:14 IST
Chhattisgarh: Four youths run over by truck in Korba
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four teenagers were killed when a truck ran over them in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night at Chaitma village on the under-construction Bilaspur-Surguja road on National Highway 130, said Avinabh Kant, station house officer (SHO) of Pali police station.

Two youths were standing on the roadside and two others were sitting on a parked motorcycle there, he said, adding that the four were friends.

The deceased were identified as Nitesh Kumar Patel, Yashwant Kumar Patel, Prakash Kumar Prajapati, all aged 17 years, and Nirmal Singh Tekam (16), natives of Chaitma village, he said.

The truck, belonging to a private company engaged in road construction on the route, hit the four boys leaving three of them dead on the spot. Another boy succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital, the SHO said.

While the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police have registered a case in this connection, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023