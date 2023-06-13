Left Menu

ICW 2023 to take place from July 25 to August 2

Participating designers include Anamika Khanna, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock, Gaurav Gupta, JJ Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Rahul Mishra, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Rimzim Dadu, Ritu Kumar, Rohit Gandhi Rahul Khanna, Rose Room, Samant Chauhan, Shantnu Nikhil, Suneet Varma, Tarun Tahiliani and Varun Bahl.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2023 11:45 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 11:02 IST
India Couture Week is returning with its 16th edition scheduled to be held here from July 25 to August 2, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) has announced.

As part of the 16 years celebration, the fashion gala will present 16 artistic showcases by renowned couturiers. Participating designers include Anamika Khanna, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock, Gaurav Gupta, JJ Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Rahul Mishra, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Rimzim Dadu, Ritu Kumar, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Rose Room, Samant Chauhan, Shantnu Nikhil, Suneet Varma, Tarun Tahiliani and Varun Bahl.

“This edition of India Couture Week encapsulates the spirit of celebration, paying homage to the skilled artisans whose craftsmanship forms the very backbone of Indian fashion. Through their exclusive collections, the designers will weave unforgettable narratives that serve as a testament to the rich cultural tapestry of our nation,'' Sunil Sethi, Chairman of FDCI, said in a statement. The upcoming event, set to take place at the Taj Palace Hotel, is presented by Hyundai India. “Hyundai and FDCI have joined forces, fueled by innovation, design, and a deep appreciation for India’s rich heritage. This powerful partnership celebrates the harmonious blend of two vibrant industries, encapsulating the very essence of Indian craftsmanship and culture,'' Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

