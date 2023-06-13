Nine more injured in gunfight in strife-torn Manipur

Left Menu

At least 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago.

Nine more people were injured in a gunfight in Khamenlok area in Imphal East district in strife-torn Manipur as the exchange of fire between militants and village volunteers continued till late on Monday night, police said.

Initially, three casualties were reported, but the number mounted as the gun-battle continued before both sides withdrew, a police officer said.

The village volunteers also burnt a few makeshift bunkers and a watch-tower built by the militants, he said.

The area lies along the borders of Meitei-dominated Imphal East district and tribal-majority Kangpokpi district.

The injured have been admitted to local hospitals, where the condition of one injured person is stated to be critical while others are out of danger, authorities of the medical establishments said.

Security forces have been deployed in the area in large numbers to prevent further outbreak of violence and to carry out area domination exercises.

Heavy firing between village volunteers and militants erupted in the area on Monday. No major incident was reported in the area for three days before that.

In another incident, a militant was killed and two others were injured in a gun-battle with security forces in Govindpur village in Bishnupur district, he said.

The militants were trying to construct bunkers around villages when security forces challenged them, resulting in the gun-battle, the officer said.

At least 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago. Army and para-military personnel were deployed to restore peace in the state.

Curfew remains in force in 11 of the 16 districts of Manipur, while internet services are suspended in the entire northeastern state.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley.

Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

