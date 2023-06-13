Left Menu

UK police arrest murder suspect after three found dead in Nottingham

British police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were found dead on the street in the central English city of Nottingham and three others were in hospital after an attempt to run them over with a van.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 14:55 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 14:40 IST
UK police arrest murder suspect after three found dead in Nottingham
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

British police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were found dead on the street in the central English city of Nottingham and three others were in hospital after an attempt to run them over with a van. Police said two people had been found dead on one road in the centre of the city just after 4 a.m. (0300 GMT) before officers were alerted to another incident not far away where someone driving a van had tried to run over three people.

They are being treated in hospital. Another man was also found dead in a road just outside the city centre.

"This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people," Chief Constable Kate Meynell said. "We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody. This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened."

A 31-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and was in police custody. Several roads were closed and the Nottingham tram network was suspended. Members of the emergency services were visible across the city.

Meynell said roads would remain closed while the investigation continued. "Awful news for our city to wake up to today," Alex Norris, a lawmaker for Nottingham, said on Twitter. "Our community’s thoughts and prayers are with all those affected."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023