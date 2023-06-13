Russian shelling kills priest in Ukraine's Bilozerka - official

A 72-year-old priest was killed in Russian shelling of the Ukrainian settlement of Bilozerka in southern Kherson region, the head of the Ukrainian president's office said on Tuesday.

Artillery fire struck the courtyard of a church and also injured a 76-year-old woman, Andriy Yermak said on Telegram messenger.

The shelling damaged four residential buildings, the post office, administrative buildings, the central square as well as critical infrastructure, he added.

