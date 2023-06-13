Left Menu

Maha: Man booked for attempting to lure youngster to convert

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 13-06-2023 17:22 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 16:22 IST
Maha: Man booked for attempting to lure youngster to convert
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An offence has been registered against a man for allegedly attempting to convert a youngster from Maharashtra's Palghar district after getting in touch with him on social media, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the man's father, the police have registered an offence against the accused, who is a resident of Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district, and he will be arrested soon, senior inspector Sampatrao Patil of Manickpur police station said.

The complainant alleged that the accused had gotten in touch with his son on social media and during their chats online, he posted derogatory remarks about Hindu deities to convince the youngster to convert, he said.

The accused also allegedly claimed that he had supernatural powers, the official said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 and other acts, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023