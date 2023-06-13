Maha: Man booked for attempting to lure youngster to convert

An offence has been registered against a man for allegedly attempting to convert a youngster from Maharashtra's Palghar district after getting in touch with him on social media, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the man's father, the police have registered an offence against the accused, who is a resident of Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district, and he will be arrested soon, senior inspector Sampatrao Patil of Manickpur police station said.

The complainant alleged that the accused had gotten in touch with his son on social media and during their chats online, he posted derogatory remarks about Hindu deities to convince the youngster to convert, he said.

The accused also allegedly claimed that he had supernatural powers, the official said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 and other acts, he added.

