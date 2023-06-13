CBI imposter exposed after car hits minister's vehicle; arrested

A Haryana minister's Fortuner, a purported CBI vehicle and a road rage incident -- these three combined to expose an imposter masquerading as an inspector of the agency and led to his arrest.

Accused Robin Singh, who is in his late 30s, was found on the wrong side of the law after his Innova car bearing a forged number plate of a CBI vehicle attached with the Economic Offences Unit of the agency collided with the Fortuner car in which the family of Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal was travelling on December 7, 2021.

Singh, seemingly on a power trip posing as CBI inspector of the Economic Offences Unit of the agency, chased the vehicle to the family's residence, where he was nabbed by security personnel.

His car, carrying a CBI official sticker and his CBI identification card, persuaded the security personnel to permit his departure, albeit after collecting copies of his Aadhar and his photograph and extracting an apology from him.

This information was passed on to the CBI last year when the agency registered an FIR against Singh on June 8, 2022.

During the investigation, it was found that the Toyota Innova (DL3CBV4369), in which Singh was travelling, was registered in the name of SP, CBI, EOU and it was parked in the CBI headquarters on the date of the incident.

Furthermore, the Aadhar card and identity card of the accused were also found to be fake. On verification, the CBI ID card and vehicle registration number plate were also found to be forged.

The CBI found two number plates of vehicle no UP16AT4144 inside the car. After nearly a year's probe, the CBI finally arrested Singh recently for masquerading as CBI officer, and he was sent to judicial custody.

