Naxal arrested in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

A Naxal allegedly involved in attacks on police has been arrested in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, a senior official said on Tuesday. Sodi Ganga (35) was arrested on Monday by a joint team of the District Reserve Guard of police and 50th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from Virabhatti village under Bhejji police station limits, he said.

Ganga belonged to the Virabhatti Revolutionary People's Council of the Naxals, said Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan.

He joined the banned outfit as a `Bal Sangham' member in 2010, and was involved in the incidents of firing on police teams in Gachchanpalli and Kosanpara villages in 2019 and 2022, respectively, besides several other incidents of violence in the district in the last 13 years, the SP said.

