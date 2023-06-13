Kerala: Two arrested for possessing MDMA drug

The Kerala police on Tuesday arrested two persons from a hotel near here for alleged possession of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), a synthetic drug.

Aluva native Thoufeek (27) and Bengaluru native Sameera Bi (23) were arrested based on information received by Kalamassery police. Police have allegedly seized 530 milligram MDMA and other accessories from them. The duo were produced before a local court which remanded them to judicial custody.

