Man arrested for trying to supply ganja to accused in court

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-06-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 23:45 IST
  • India

A 25-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly trying to provide ganja (cannabis) to an undertrial person at a cout here on Tuesday, police said.

Both the men already have several criminal cases registered against them, said an official.

Knowing that his friend, arrested recently, was to appear before the court, the accused visited the court premises with the intention of passing him some ganja but police personnel spotted his suspicious movements and nabbed him, the official said.

During search, 26 grams of ganja was seized from his possession and a case was registered at Sadar police station.

