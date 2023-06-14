Left Menu

New Zealand, Fiji sign agreement to boost defence ties

Last week during a visit to New Zealand, Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said both countries were finalising on a defence agreement. Little said Pacific island nations faced major security challenges ahead, including climate change, and urged all nations in the region to work together to mitigate its impacts.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2023 06:08 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 06:08 IST
New Zealand, Fiji sign agreement to boost defence ties

New Zealand and Fiji on Wednesday signed a defence agreement to strengthen military training and maritime security, and improve the disaster and humanitarian response co-ordination between the two Pacific nations. "This agreement reflects the value New Zealand places on our relationship with Fiji and is important for our militaries to work together more effectively," New Zealand Defence Minister Andrew Little said in a statement.

The agreement comes as New Zealand, Australia and its allies seek to deter nations in the Pacific, a region traditionally under their sway, from forming security ties with China, which last year struck a security pact with Solomon Islands. Last week during a visit to New Zealand, Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said both countries were finalising on a defence agreement.

Little said Pacific island nations faced major security challenges ahead, including climate change, and urged all nations in the region to work together to mitigate its impacts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023