China foreign minister tells Blinken US should respect China's core concerns

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-06-2023 10:12 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 10:12 IST
Qin Gang Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • China

China's foreign minister Qin Gang told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call on Wednesday that the U.S. should stop interfering in the country's affairs, state media reported.

In the call, Qin said the United States should respect China's core concerns such as the Taiwan issue, according to CCTV. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

