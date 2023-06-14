Over 2 kg heroin seized in Ferozepur
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday seized more than two kilograms of heroin from a field in Punjab's Ferozepur district, officials said.
Acting on specific information, BSF troops were undertaking a search operation on the outskirts of Maboke village in the morning, the official said.
Around 7:30 am, they found a black-coloured bag containing three packets of heroin weighing around 2.60 kilograms from the field, the official added.
