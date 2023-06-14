Left Menu

SC refuses to entertain plea for registration of FIR for hate speeches in Uttarakhand

Alam stated that posters and letters have been written asking members of a particular community to leave Uttarkashi and despite their being a continuing mandamus in the matter of hate speeches that police have to register an FIR suo motu, no action has been taken.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2023 11:50 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 11:46 IST
SC refuses to entertain plea for registration of FIR for hate speeches in Uttarakhand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking to prevent a ‘mahapanchayat’ called by Hindu outfits in Uttarakhand and registration of an FIR against hate speeches allegedly targeting members of a particular community. The 'mahapanchayat' is slated to take place on Thursday. A vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah asked advocate Sharukh Alam to avail remedy available in law and granted her liberty to approach the high court or any other authority concerned. ''We are not short circuiting the legal process. There is a high court and district administration, you can approach them. Maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the state government, why do you think no action will be taken if matter is brought to its notice. You should have faith in the high court'', the bench said. Alam stated that posters and letters have been written asking members of a particular community to leave Uttarkashi and despite their being a continuing mandamus in the matter of hate speeches that police have to register an FIR suo motu, no action has been taken. ''The material suggests that FIR needs to be registered under UAPA. A mahapanchayat is scheduled to be held on June 15 and they have given an ultimatum to district administration to remove members of a particular community by June 15'', Alam said and urged the bench to look into the material before the court. Communal tension has been brewing in Purola and some other towns of Uttarkashi district after two men, one of them Muslim, allegedly tried to abduct a Hindu girl on May 26. Subsequently, posters were pasted by unidentified people on shops owned by Muslims, asking them to leave the town before a 'mahapanchayat' called by Hindu organisations in Purola or face consequences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023