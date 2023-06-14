Left Menu

Goa: Man held for duping more than 50 people on pretext of providing Portuguese passport

He would also promise people to get them employed abroad, the official added.

14-06-2023
The Goa police have arrested a man for duping more than 50 people from the coastal state on the pretext of helping them acquire birth certificates from Portugal as well as Portuguese passports.

A senior official from Old Goa police station said on Wednesday that accused Albino Sequeira took money from people and cheated them.

A Margao-based person filed a complaint on May 23, accusing Sequeira of taking money from him and others from July 2021 to help them get Portuguese birth certificates and passports from the European nation.

After receiving the money, the complaint said, Sequeira did not provide the documents and instead began avoiding meeting them. Investigations have shown that the accused has so far duped more than 50 persons in Goa, a former Portuguese colony, so far, the official said. He said the accused was operating in the state for the past eight to ten years. He would also promise people to get them employed abroad, the official added.

