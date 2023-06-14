Left Menu

Maha: Four held for using fake documents to get jobs in police department

Four persons have been arrested in Maharashtras Raigad district for using fake documents to get jobs in the police department, officials said on Wednesday. Thousands of candidates appeared for written and physical tests in December 2022 in Alibag for the posts of 272 police constables, said a bulletin by the department.

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 14-06-2023 13:55 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 13:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

