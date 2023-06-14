Senior commander of Chechen forces in Ukraine wounded -Defence Ministry TV channel

A senior commander of Russia's Chechen forces fighting in Ukraine has been wounded, Russia's Defence Ministry television channel Zvezda reported on Wednesday, citing the press service of the State Duma lower house of parliament.

Adam Delimkhanov, who is a member of the State Duma as well as commander of the Chechen division of the Russian national guard, is widely seen as the Caucasian region's second most senior official, behind Ramzan Kadyrov.

