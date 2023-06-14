Putin discusses fertilizers, wheat and fuel supplies with Mali leader - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed supplies of fertilizers, wheat and fuel during a phone call with the interim president of Mali, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The call, which the Kremlin said was at Mali's request, came after Putin said Russia was considering withdrawing from the U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal, which is partly aimed at relieving a food crisis in developing countries.

Putin said on Tuesday he would discuss the future of the grain deal with some African leaders expected to visit Russia soon, adding that Moscow was ready to supply grain for free to the world's poorest countries.

