Left Menu

Ukraine reports small advances in 'extremely fierce' fighting

"Our troops are moving in the face of extremely fierce fighting, and air and artillery superiority of the enemy," Maliar said. She reported continuing fighting near the village of Makarivka in the direction of the southern port city of Berdyansk, and said battles were raging in the areas of Novodanylivka and Novopokrovsk in the Mariupol direction.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2023 16:58 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 16:00 IST
Ukraine reports small advances in 'extremely fierce' fighting
Hanna Maliar Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine reported incremental advances in its counteroffensive against Russian forces on Wednesday in what it said was "extremely fierce" fighting. In a post on the Telegram messaging app, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said the Ukrainian actions had had "partial" success.

In the past day, Ukrainian troops had advanced 200-500 metres (220-550 yards) in various areas near the small eastern city of Bakhmut, and 300-350 meters in the direction of the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, she said. "Our troops are moving in the face of extremely fierce fighting, and air and artillery superiority of the enemy," Maliar said.

She reported continuing fighting near the village of Makarivka in the direction of the southern port city of Berdyansk, and said battles were raging in the areas of Novodanylivka and Novopokrovsk in the Mariupol direction. Reuters could not verify the battlefield situation. Russia has not acknowledged any Ukrainian gains and President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that for now he saw no need for a new mobilization of fighting personnel.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023