Nxesi calls for speedy global policy coordination to achieve SDGs targets

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has called for speedy global policy coordination and joint action to create a coherent and harmonised approach towards social justice to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030 targets.

“Let us forge a world where social justice is not a distant dream but a reality for all,” Nxesi said.

The Minister was addressing the 111th Session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), currently underway in Geneva, Switzerland.

Nxesi said the world is left with seven years to achieve SDG targets, and emphasised that ILO members have a duty to facilitate high-level dialogues and enhance policy coherence.

“The Global Coalition can effectively support countries in their endeavours to promote social justice and equitable development,” Nxesi said.

The United Nations (UN) Global Goals and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development seek to end poverty and hunger, realise the human rights of all, achieve gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls, and ensure the lasting protection of the planet and its natural resources.

Nxesi expressed gratitude to the ILO for its unwavering commitment to advancing social justice globally.

“Today, we find ourselves facing a complex array of challenges that threaten to undermine social justice on a global scale. The compounding crises we face, from the fallout of the pandemics and many other crises to growing inequalities, inadequate investment in social development, and weakening global solidarity, demand our urgent attention and collaborative action.

“In light of these challenges, the proposal to forge a Global Coalition for Social Justice holds immense promise. Such a coalition would elevate social justice as a global policy imperative and foster multilateral cooperation among the ILO's partners and stakeholders,” Nxesi said.

Nxesi said South Africa supports the call for the Global Coalition to bolster existing frameworks and closer engagements are necessary among organisations, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and World Trade Organisation (WTO).

He said there is no need to reinvent the wheel, since there are already initiatives that attempt to achieve the same goals and objectives as the coalition.

“We must not overlook the pivotal role of the ILO's tripartite composition in shaping social contracts at the national and international levels. The success of the Global Coalition will depend solely on its inclusivity and social dialogue.

“The unique collaboration among governments, employers’ organisations, and workers’ organisations will enable us to develop inclusive policies, promote social dialogue, create sustainable jobs, and foster sustainable development,” Nxesi said.

He also noted that the recurring crises, economic inequalities, poverty, unsafe working conditions, conflicts, and discrimination continue to hinder progress towards social justice.

“We must act decisively to reverse these trends, safeguard the dignity and well-being of workers worldwide, and build a more just and equitable future,” the Minister emphasised.

The Minister also commended ILO Director-General Gilbert Houngbo's opening remarks, which echoes South Africa’s shared sentiment for greater social justice and the means to achieve it.

In his opening remarks, Houngbo said this is a time when technological and scientific progress is continuing to shape new forms of work and is generating thousands of jobs, not to mention productivity gains.

Houngbo said all countries, without exception, are continuing their efforts to recoup the economic and social benefits lost as a result of COVID-19, even though it is clear that these efforts are being undermined by the numerous crises which are leaving the world of today in a state of upheaval.

“These structural labour market transformations will undoubtedly continue,” Houngbo said.

The Minister will also during his attendance of the ILC engage in bilateral meetings with various counterparts, which the country has relations with.

His programme will include attending the African Regional Labour Administration Centre (ARLAC) Governing Council meeting, and also host the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Employment and Labour Ministers, to appraise them on plans for the September Employment Working Group meetings.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)