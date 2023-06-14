Left Menu

Russia says it repelled attempted Ukrainian offensives on three different fronts

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-06-2023 17:06 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 17:06 IST
Russia says it repelled attempted Ukrainian offensives on three different fronts
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that Ukrainian forces had tried unsuccessfully to mount offensives on the south Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk fronts in the last twenty four hours. It said in a statement that Ukrainian forces had suffered heavy losses in men and equipment.

The ministry said it had also targeted Ukrainian weapons warehouses and reserve forces and foreign mercenaries in overnight strikes. Reuters could not independently verify its assertions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023