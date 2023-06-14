Left Menu

TN Minister Senthil Balaji sent to judicial custody till June 28 in PMLA case

While the minister prayed for interim bail and permission to be shifted to a private hospital, the ED sought police custody of Balaji.Balaji was arrested around 1.30 am on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA, following raids on his premises since Tuesday morning.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-06-2023 18:24 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 18:24 IST
TN Minister Senthil Balaji sent to judicial custody till June 28 in PMLA case
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Wednesday sent Tamil Nadu Electricity and Prohibition and Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji, arrested by the ED in a money laundering probe, to judicial custody till June 28.

Sessions Court Principal Judge S Alli visited the government hospital where Balaji was admitted this morning before passing the order.

The court also reserved orders on a total three pleas filed by either sides. While the minister prayed for interim bail and permission to be shifted to a private hospital, the ED sought police custody of Balaji.

Balaji was arrested around 1.30 am on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following raids on his premises since Tuesday morning. The agency action came months after the Supreme Court allowed a police and ED probe into a cash for jobs scam allegedly involving Balaji. The case against Balaji and his aides pertain to his tenure as the state transport minister in the AIADMK government during 2011-15 when he along with his associates including his brother R V Ashok Kumar, PA B Shanmugam entered into a criminal conspiracy with the managing directors of all state transport undertakings (STU) and other officers of transport corporations to obtain illegal gratification from candidates to recruit them as drivers, conductors, junior tradesmen, junior engineer and assistant engineer in the transport corporation during 2014-15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023