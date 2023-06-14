Left Menu

Uttarakhand High Court to hear plea against 'mahapanchayat' on Thursday

Advocate Shahrukh Alam, appearing for the petitioner Association for the Protection of Civil Rights, mentioned the matter before the division bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal. Alam had previously mentioned the matter before a vacation bench of the Supreme Court but the Court refused to entertain the petition asking the petitioner to approach the High Court.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 14-06-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 18:33 IST
Uttarakhand High Court to hear plea against 'mahapanchayat' on Thursday
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court will hear a petition seeking to prevent a 'mahapanchayat' called by Hindu outfits on Thursday, the day the event is scheduled to be held at Purola in Uttarkashi district.

The Association for the Protection of Civil Rights moved the high court after the Supreme Court refused to hear a plea on the matter and asked the petitioner to approach the high court or any other authority concerned.

The area has been in the grip of communal tension after two men including one from the minority community were arrested for allegedly trying abduct a minor Hindu girl in Purola on May 26.

Local traders and organisations like Pradhan Sangathan, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal said this was a case of so-called ''love jihad'', and called for the 'mahapanchayat against this on June 15. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in Purola and permissions for the mahapanchayat has not been granted. Advocate Shahrukh Alam, appearing for the petitioner 'Association for the Protection of Civil Rights', mentioned the matter before the division bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal. Alam had previously mentioned the matter before a vacation bench of the Supreme Court but the Court refused to entertain the petition asking the petitioner to approach the High Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023