Haryana man jumps off DND Flyover, drowns in Yamuna

A 24-year-old man died on Wednesday allegedly after jumping into the Yamuna from DND flyover here, police said. According to the police, they received information about the incident at 1.45 pm. After receiving the call, police reached the spot and found an abandoned motorcycle on the flyover close to the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said. The caller, identified as Arif, said while he was fishing, he saw a person jumped into the river from the DND Flyover. Following this, he informed the police, the DCP said. Police said the body was recovered from the river and the deceased was identified as Vijay Singh, an electrician hailing from Hisar in Haryana. He worked in Noida Sector 127 and lived in rented accommodation in Noida Sector 126, they said.

Presently, proceedings under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code) has been initiated, they added.

