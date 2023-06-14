Left Menu

Secretary DFPD reviews functioning of NFSA in response to recent law and order issues in Manipur

Presently, stock position at 9 depots is 30600 MT which is adequate against total monthly allocation of 12000 MT under NFSA and 6500 MT under non-NFSA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 21:04 IST
Secretary DFPD reviews functioning of NFSA in response to recent law and order issues in Manipur
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has assured the Manipur government of complete support in ensuring that there are sufficient stock of foodgrains in different parts of the State at all times and the NFSA beneficiaries are able to receive regular supply of the entitled quantities.

Shri Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary DFPD visited Imphal today to review the functioning of NFSA in the wake of the recent law and order issues in Manipur. In course of the visit, the DFPD Secretary met the Minister, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (CAFPD) , Govt of Manipur Sh. L. Susindro Meitei  and  Chief Secretary, Sh. Vineet Joshi. The Centre has allocated additional quantity of 30,000 MT of Rice in view of current law & order situation for a period of 3 (three) months- June,2023 to August, 2023 to non-NFSA beneficiaries  to State Govt of Manipur.

Besides, Department is exploring additional routes to ensure smooth and seamless supply of foodgrain through various routes like from Dimapur, Silchar and Bairabi to Manipur state and  inducting total 25500 MT of Rice in the state by the end of June’2023. The estimated stock position will be sufficient to meet the requirement in the coming month. Regular inflow of stocks will be maintained to ensure that there is no scarcity of foodgrains in any part of the state.

(With Inputs from PIB)

