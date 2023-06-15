Guatemala convicts renowned journalist Jose Ruben Zamora of money laundering
Zamoras work has been internationally recognised.The three-judge panel cleared Zamora of additional charges of blackmail and influence peddling.In his final comments to the court on Wednesday before the verdict was announced, Zamora maintained his innocence and called for the court to release him, saying, all of my rights were violated.He said the government did not allow him the right to a defence.
A Guatemalan tribunal convicted newspaper founder and editor Jose Ruben Zamora on Wednesday of money laundering, concluding a trial press freedom groups decried as a political persecution aimed at silencing a critical voice.
Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei, and specifically his justice system, have been criticised internationally for backsliding on democratic principles and weaponising the country's prosecutors and courts to pursue perceived enemies.
Giammattei has denied there was any political motivation.
Zamora's El Periodico newspaper was known as fiercely independent and published investigations about corruption in the administrations of Giammattei and his predecessors. Zamora's work has been internationally recognised.
The three-judge panel cleared Zamora of additional charges of blackmail and influence peddling.
In his final comments to the court on Wednesday before the verdict was announced, Zamora maintained his innocence and called for the court to release him, saying, "all of my rights were violated".
He said the government did not allow him the right to a defence. "They treated us like criminals, they destroyed evidence," he said.
Several of his defense lawyers were arrested in the run-up to the trial.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US, Guatemala launch pilot program to facilitate migration, temporary work visas
Guatemala's presidential hopefuls channel heavy-handed tactics of El Salvador's leader
Guatemala court sentences journalist to 6 years in prison for money laundering
Guatemala sentences renowned journalist Jose Ruben Zamora to six years in money laundering case
Guatemala court sentences journalist to 6 years in prison for money laundering