Microsoft, Activision ask judge for speedy schedule in FTC challenge

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2023 00:48 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 00:48 IST
Microsoft and Activision Blizzard asked a U.S. judge on Wednesday to quickly schedule a case management conference in the Federal Trade Commission's legal bid to block the companies from completing a $69 billion tie-up.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila on Tuesday set a June 22-23 evidentiary hearing and temporarily blocked the parties from completing the deal pending a future decision on whether to grant a preliminary injunction.

"Time is of the essence," the companies wrote in a court filing, noting that Microsoft's agreement to acquire Activision has a termination date of July 18 and contains a $3 billion termination fee. "Let there be no doubt, a preliminary injunction ruling is the only decision that matters under these challenging deadlines."

