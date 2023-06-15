Tribal man found dead in Sholayur area of Palakkad

A 28-year old tribal man was found dead outside his home in Sholayur area of Palakkad district of Kerala on Thursday morning. An officer of Sholayur police station said that a team has gone to the area to gather details and record statements.

Local residents suspect it was an animal attack as some parts of the body appear to have been consumed, police said.

The locals called the police after seeing the body in the wee hours of the morning, it said.

''Investigation has just started. Cause of death is yet to be ascertained,'' the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)