Ukraine says Russia strikes industrial facilities in Kryvyi Rih

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 15-06-2023 10:17 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 10:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russian missiles hit two industrial facilities in the central Ukrainian city Kryvyi Rih in the early hours of Thursday, city mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said, with an drone attack also reported in Odesa. Vilku said three rockets hit two industrial enterprises "that had nothing to do with the military," injuring one 38-year-old man. One car was damaged with debris of missiles downed by air defenses.

"The destruction is significant," Vilkul wrote on Telegram messaging app. In the southern port city of Odesa, authorities said air defences on Thursday downed all 18 Russian drones that approached the region.

Authorities in Russia-controlled Crimea also reported a drone attack, saying they had downed 9 Ukrainian drones.

