Air Chief Marshal visits Air Force Station in TN's Avadi

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-06-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 19:37 IST
Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari visited the Air Force Station at Avadi here on Saturday.

He was accompanied by his spouse Neeta Chaudhari, President, Air Force Families Welfare Association (Central). Both were received by Air Commodore S Sivakumar, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Avadi and Sheeba Sivakumar, President, Air Force Families Welfare Association (local). The Chief of the Air Staff was apprised of the role and task undertaken by Air Force Station Avadi, an official release here said. He visited various sites and inspected the operational preparedness of the station and interacted with the personnel and emphasised on the need for efficient logistics and maintenance practices. Also, he lauded the involvement and enthusiasm of all the personnel in accomplishing a plethora of activities namely, upholding high standards in logistics, maintenance, administration and training which are being undertaken by the Station and its vital role in ensuring support to the operational units, the release further said.

Neeta Chaudhari was acquainted with the various welfare activities being run by AFFWA (L). During her interaction with the Sanginis, she encouraged them to keep pace with the changing times, acquaint themselves with new developments in the field of health of family members and education of the children.

