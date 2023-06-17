Left Menu

House sealed in Jammu week after 6 arrested for running sex racket

A 15-year-old girl was also rescued during the operation, said Zaheer Abbas Jafri, sub-divisional police officer, Jammu City east.He said a charge sheet was filed against all the six accused and the proceedings for attachment of the house was initiated. The rescued girl has recorded her statement before a court, the police officer said.A notice was served to the house owner on the orders of the Jammu deputy commissioner.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-06-2023 22:09 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 22:09 IST
Authorities in Jammu sealed a house on Saturday in connection with a case registered following the arrest of six people over a week ago for allegedly running a sex racket, officials said.

A joint team of police and revenue officials sealed the house in the Bahu Fort area of the city under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act on the orders of the deputy commissioner, they said.

''The house was sealed in connection with a case registered at Bahu Fort police station following the busting of a sex racket recently. A 15-year-old girl was also rescued during the operation,'' said Zaheer Abbas Jafri, sub-divisional police officer, Jammu City (east).

He said a charge sheet was filed against all the six accused and the proceedings for attachment of the house was initiated. The rescued girl has recorded her statement before a court, the police officer said.

''A notice was served to the house owner on the orders of the Jammu deputy commissioner. The house was sealed after the expiry of the notice period,'' said Punica Sharma, the tehsildar of Bahu.

