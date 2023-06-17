Left Menu

Telangana govt stresses on success of 'Mission Bhagiratha' addressing drinnking water woes in state

The scheme has reached 57.01 lakh houses in 23,839 rural habitations, 121 municipalities, 136 rural habitations in hilly and forest areas and others in the state.The implementation of Mission Bhagiratha has helped in addressing the problem of flourosis in water in Nalgonda district, the state government said in a statement.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-06-2023 03:24 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 22:57 IST
Telangana govt stresses on success of 'Mission Bhagiratha' addressing drinnking water woes in state
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government on Saturday emphasised its drive to alleviate the drinking water woes in the state through the flagship 'Mission Bhagiratha' scheme by supplying clean drinking water to over 57 lakh houses. The scheme has reached 57.01 lakh houses in 23,839 rural habitations, 121 municipalities, 136 rural habitations in hilly and forest areas and others in the state.

The implementation of 'Mission Bhagiratha' has helped in addressing the problem of flourosis in water in Nalgonda district, the state government said in a statement. The government is celebrating the flagship drinking water scheme on June 18 as part of its ongoing decennial celebrations of state formation. Mission Bhagiratha has received praise from the Centre's Jal Shakti Ministry for supplying safe drinking water to all citizens in the state, it said, adding that the scheme has also received several awards.

The state government has kicked off 'Urban Bhagiratha' to cater to the water requirements in Hyderabad, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023