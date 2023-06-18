Left Menu

Man assaulted on suspicion of theft in UP, two accused arrested

A man was allegedly tied to a tree, beaten up and his head partially shaved on suspicion of theft in the district, police sources said on Sunday.The man identified as Sahil was also forced to chant some religious slogans, they said.Police have registered an FIR against three men and arrested two of the accused on Saturday after a video of the incident went viral.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 18-06-2023 09:16 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 09:16 IST
Police have registered an FIR against three men and arrested two of the accused on Saturday after a video of the incident went viral. Superintendent of Police (City) Surendra Nath Tiwari said that a video of Vair village surfaced on social media in which three men from the village are allegedly seen holding Sahil hostage and beating him up on suspicion of theft. Taking cognizance of the video, and on basis of the complaint received from the family, an FIR has been registered against the accused in Kakod police station and two accused were arrested. According to police sources, on June 13, the accused identified as Gajendra, Saurabh and Dhanni allegedly took Sahil away and after tying him to a tree, attacked him on the suspicion that he was involved in an incident of theft.

They then partially shaved his head and forced him to chant religious slogans, the sources said. In the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, it has been alleged that the accused also took Sahil's mobile phone and Rs 1,500. On the basis of complaint, a case has been registered against all the three accused.

