Offences registered against 3 for employing children as labourers in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai police have registered cases against three persons for allegedly employing children as labourers in their establishments, an official said on Sunday.The anti-human trafficking cell AHTC officials during an inspection on Saturday found that two garage owners from Vahalgaon in Ulwe area had employed two minors, aged 16 and 17, and engaged them in heavy and hazardous works at the garage, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-06-2023 12:48 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 12:48 IST
The anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) officials during an inspection on Saturday found that two garage owners from Vahalgaon in Ulwe area had employed two minors, aged 16 and 17, and engaged them in heavy and hazardous works at the garage, he said. In another case, the AHTC team found a 42-year-old hotel owner had employed three minors at his establishment in Nerul area, the official said. Offences were registered against the two garage owners, aged 26 and 35, and the hotel owner at different police stations in Navi Mumbai under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, the police said.

No arrest has been made so far, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

