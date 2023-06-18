Highway collision in Hokkaido leaves three in critical condition - NHK
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-06-2023 13:31 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 13:06 IST
- Country:
- Japan
An intercity bus and a large truck crashed on a highway in the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido around noon on Sunday, leaving three people in critical condition, public broadcaster NHK reported.
NHK, citing the fire department, reported that more than 10 people have been transported to hospitals in Yakumo Town and Hakodate City by ambulance and helicopter.
The police is investigating the cause of the accident, NHK reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japanese
- Hakodate City
- Yakumo Town
- Hokkaido
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles as masks slowly come off
Odd News Roundup: Apple to tweak iPhone autocorrect function; Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles as masks slowly come off and more
Odd News Roundup: Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles as masks slowly come off
US, Japanese, Philippine coast guard ships stage law enforcement drills near South China Sea
Japanese investors plan to sue MUFG unit over Credit Suisse bonds - Nikkei