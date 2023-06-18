Highway collision in Hokkaido leaves three in critical condition - NHK

An intercity bus and a large truck crashed on a highway in the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido around noon on Sunday, leaving three people in critical condition, public broadcaster NHK reported.

NHK, citing the fire department, reported that more than 10 people have been transported to hospitals in Yakumo Town and Hakodate City by ambulance and helicopter.

The police is investigating the cause of the accident, NHK reported.

