Case registered against madrassa manager for threatening minority welfare dept official

A case was registered on Sunday against the manager of a madrassa here for allegedly misbehaving with the divisional deputy director of the minority welfare department and threatening him, police said.

SHO of Siddharthnagar police station Satish Kumar Singh said the case was registered against Sultan Ahmad, the manager of madrassa Jalal-ul-Uloom, Mahdeiya.

He said Deputy Director of the minority welfare department of Basti Division Vijay Pratap Yadav lodged a police complaint accusing Ahmad of misbehaving with him and also threatening him.

In his complaint, Yadav said he had gone to inspect the mini-ITI at madrassa Jalal-ul-Uloom, Mahdeiya, but found a staff member and two teachers absent from duty. He said District Minority Welfare Officer Tanmay Pandey, who was present on the spot, served a notice on the madrassa manager, seeking clarification by June 17.

Yadav alleged that on receiving the notice, Ahmad called him up and threatened him with dire consequences.

Ahmad, meanwhile, claimed that Yadav made a video of girl students of the mini-ITI at the madrassa without permission. He added that a police complaint will be lodged against the official.

