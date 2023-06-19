Khalistan Tiger Force chief shot dead in Canada
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2023 11:36 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 11:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead by two youths in the parking lot of a gurdwara in Canada, officials here said on Monday.
The unidentified youths shot Nijjar, a designated terrorist, inside the premises of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib, of which he was the head, at Surrey at 8:27 pm (local time) on Sunday, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
