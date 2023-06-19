Left Menu

Russia says it thwarted 'Ukrainian terrorist plots' against Russian-backed officials

Russia's FSB security service said on Monday it had thwarted a series of Ukrainian "sabotage and terrorist plots" targeting Russian-backed officials on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine and had arrested one woman as part of its investigation.

Russia's FSB security service said on Monday it had thwarted a series of Ukrainian "sabotage and terrorist plots" targeting Russian-backed officials on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine and had arrested one woman as part of its investigation. The FSB said in a statement that the attacks had targeted Russian law enforcement officials and Russian-installed government officials in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, one of four areas in Ukraine that Moscow says it has annexed since the start of what it calls its "special military operation."

Kyiv is currently mounting a counteroffensive to retake what it and the West say was illegally seized territory. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on the Russian allegations. The FSB said it had opened criminal cases against an unnamed woman it described as "an accomplice" on charges related to terrorism and the illegal possession of explosives.

