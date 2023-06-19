Army soldier injured in unprovoked firing in Manipur
An Army soldier sustained gunshot wounds in his left leg after miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing in Manipurs Imphal West district around 11.45pm on Sunday.According to sources, the soldier was evacuated to the military hospital at Leimakhong and is said to be stable.Sources said the incident took place at Kanto Sabal village adjoining Leimakhong Chingmang.
- Country:
- India
An Army soldier sustained gunshot wounds in his left leg after miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing in Manipur’s Imphal West district around 11.45pm on Sunday.
According to sources, the soldier was evacuated to the military hospital at Leimakhong and is said to be stable.
Sources said the incident took place at Kanto Sabal village adjoining Leimakhong (Chingmang). Soon after the incident, Army Columns resorted to controlled retaliatory fire keeping in view presence of villagers in the area. During the incident, miscreants also set three houses on fire in Chinmang village. The fire was later doused by the Army. After a couple of hours of calm, unprovoked firing started again from Meitei Village of Kanto Sabal around 2.35am and continued till 3am, sources added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chingmang
- Meitei Village
- Kanto Sabal
- Army
- Imphal West
- Chinmang
- Manipur
- Leimakhong
ALSO READ
Indian Army generates unique ecosystem for peaceful co-existence with wild elephants in Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary
Northern Army Commander calls on J&K Lt Governor
Pak using social media, local influencers, narcotics to radicalise Kashmiri youth: Army
4 Pakistan Army soldiers killed in accident in PoK
Army Chief Gen Pande on two-day visit to Bangladesh