Left Menu

Army soldier injured in unprovoked firing in Manipur

An Army soldier sustained gunshot wounds in his left leg after miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing in Manipurs Imphal West district around 11.45pm on Sunday.According to sources, the soldier was evacuated to the military hospital at Leimakhong and is said to be stable.Sources said the incident took place at Kanto Sabal village adjoining Leimakhong Chingmang.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 19-06-2023 12:25 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 12:22 IST
Army soldier injured in unprovoked firing in Manipur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Army soldier sustained gunshot wounds in his left leg after miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing in Manipur’s Imphal West district around 11.45pm on Sunday.

According to sources, the soldier was evacuated to the military hospital at Leimakhong and is said to be stable.

Sources said the incident took place at Kanto Sabal village adjoining Leimakhong (Chingmang). Soon after the incident, Army Columns resorted to controlled retaliatory fire keeping in view presence of villagers in the area. During the incident, miscreants also set three houses on fire in Chinmang village. The fire was later doused by the Army. After a couple of hours of calm, unprovoked firing started again from Meitei Village of Kanto Sabal around 2.35am and continued till 3am, sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023