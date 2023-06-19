Army soldier injured in unprovoked firing in Manipur

An Army soldier sustained gunshot wounds in his left leg after miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing in Manipur’s Imphal West district around 11.45pm on Sunday.

According to sources, the soldier was evacuated to the military hospital at Leimakhong and is said to be stable.

Sources said the incident took place at Kanto Sabal village adjoining Leimakhong (Chingmang). Soon after the incident, Army Columns resorted to controlled retaliatory fire keeping in view presence of villagers in the area. During the incident, miscreants also set three houses on fire in Chinmang village. The fire was later doused by the Army. After a couple of hours of calm, unprovoked firing started again from Meitei Village of Kanto Sabal around 2.35am and continued till 3am, sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)