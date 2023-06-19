Left Menu

Mumbai: Man kills woman in moving autorickshaw, tries to end life

The accused is recuperating, he added.The woman and the accused knew each other and the incident was triggered by some quarrel that erupted between them in the three-wheeler, he said.The process of registering a murder case against Borse is underway, the police official added.

A man allegedly slit the throat of a woman inside a moving autorickshaw in Mumbai's Sakinaka area on Monday afternoon and then injured himself with the same weapon, a police official said.

The incident took place in Dutt Nagar on Khairani Road, the Sakinaka police station official said.

''Deepak Borse slit the throat of Panchshila Jamdar inside a moving autorickshaw. She got out of the vehicle to escape but fell some down some distance away. Borse tried to end his life by gashing his neck with the same sharp-edged weapon,'' he said.

''Passersby alerted the police. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital where the woman was declared brought dead. The accused is recuperating,'' he added.

The woman and the accused knew each other and the incident was triggered by some quarrel that erupted between them in the three-wheeler, he said.

The process of registering a murder case against Borse is underway, the police official added.

