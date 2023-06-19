Germany pledges 200 mln euros in humanitarian aid to Sudan, broader region

Germany has pledged 200 million euros of humanitarian assistance to Sudan and the region until 2024, Germany's Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office, Katja Keul, said on Monday.

She was speaking via video link at the High-Level Pledging Event for Sudan and the Region taking place at the United Nations in Geneva.

