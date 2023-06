Youth arrested for rape of 12-year-old in Gurugram

A 20-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly raping and posting objectionable pictures of a 12-year-old minor girl on social media, police said on Monday.

Police are questioning the accused after his arrest on Monday and he will be produced in a city court on Tuesday, police spokesperson Subhash Boken said. The accused, identified as Purshottam, is a resident of Sector 9A area here.

The accused entered the victim's house when she was alone on January 1, the victim's mother said in her complaint lodged on Sunday. Purshottam, who lived in the neighbourhood, then raped the 12-year-old and also took objectionable pictures of her, she said.

On finding out about the photos and videos of the incident, the complainant spoke to her daughter who revealed the entire sequence of events. ''I rushed her to the police on Sunday,'' the victim's mother said.

''My daughter told me that the accused had threatened to kill her if she told anyone about this to anybody", the victim's mother said.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered against the accused under relevant sections of POCSO Act, Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Sections 66E (intentionally transmits image of private area without consent) and 67B (transmitting sexually explicit material on children) of Information Technology Act at Sector 9A Police Station.

