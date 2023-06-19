Left Menu

Five European states sign letter of intent to buy Mistral air defence systems - source

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2023 23:01 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 23:01 IST
France, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia and Hungary signed a letter of intent for the joint purchase of Mistral air defence systems, a source aware of the matter said.

The source said the letter was signed at the start of a defence ministers meeting in Paris aimed at coordinating European efforts to enhance air defence capabilities across the continent after Russia invaded Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

