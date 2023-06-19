Five European states sign letter of intent to buy Mistral air defence systems - source
19-06-2023
France, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia and Hungary signed a letter of intent for the joint purchase of Mistral air defence systems, a source aware of the matter said.
The source said the letter was signed at the start of a defence ministers meeting in Paris aimed at coordinating European efforts to enhance air defence capabilities across the continent after Russia invaded Ukraine.
