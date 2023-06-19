EXCLUSIVE-EU to propose export control update, outbound investment measures

The European Commission plans to make formal proposals on measures to address security risks posed by outbound investments as well as reinforcing export controls on goods that have both civilian and military uses.

In a document entitled "European Economic Security Strategy", seen by Reuters ahead of its presentation on Tuesday, the Commission sets out its view on how the European Union can make its economy more resilient and identify new security risks.

It said these could come from exports and outbound investments in a "narrow set of key enabling technologies with military implication", giving quantum computing, artificial intelligence, 6G, biotechnology and robotics as examples.

