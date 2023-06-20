Ukraine's deputy defence minister says "biggest blow" in offensive is yet to come

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2023 03:02 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 03:02 IST
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said the "biggest blow" in Ukraine's military campaign is yet to come, but admitted the operation is difficult as Russia throws all it can to stop the offensive.

"The enemy will not easily give up their positions, and we must prepare ourselves for a tough duel. In fact, that is what is happening right now," Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app.

"The ongoing operation has several objectives, and the military is fulfilling these tasks. They are moving as they should have been moving. And the biggest blow is yet to come."

