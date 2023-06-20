Several casualties in suspected Palestinian shooting near settlement

A Palestinian gunmen opened fire near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Israeli military said. Six people were hurt, two of them critically, the Magen David Adom ambulance service said.

One of the Palestinian gunmen was shot dead and forces were searching for the second, Israel's Channel 12 News said. Palestinian officials did not immediately confirm his death.

