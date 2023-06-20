Biden's son Hunter Biden agrees to plead guilty, enter agreement on three federal charges -document
Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 19:15 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty on two federal tax charges and enter into a pretrial diversion agreement on one firearm charge in a deal with the Justice Department, according to a court document on Tuesday.
